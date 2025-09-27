Nagaland: A Model for Sustainable and Cultural Tourism

Nagaland Tourism Commissioner Arelna Jamir advocated for a tourism approach centered on sustainability and cultural preservation at a World Tourism Day event. She emphasized that tourism should give back to local communities and environments.

Jamir noted Nagaland's potential with the Hornbill Festival, eco-tourism, and cultural experiences. While recognizing tourism's benefits in identity preservation, she warned against the negative impacts of unchecked growth, such as environmental and cultural degradation.

Highlighting departmental efforts, Jamir described initiatives in community-based tourism, skill development, and digital promotion to manage visitor numbers. She encouraged collaboration between communities, NGOs, and the government, citing Khonoma as an exemplary Green Village. The event also featured insights from award-winning tourism operators on community empowerment.