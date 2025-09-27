Left Menu

Tragic Mishap: Durga Puja Outing Turns Fatal in West Bengal

A family trip to Durga Puja pandals turned tragic as a car accident in West Bengal's Nadia district claimed one life and left four others injured. Sujit Kumar Biswas died instantly in the crash, while his family members were critically hurt. Preliminary investigations suggest the driver might have fallen asleep.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehatta | Updated: 27-09-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 16:07 IST
Tragic Mishap: Durga Puja Outing Turns Fatal in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal car accident marred celebrations during the Durga Puja season as one person died and four family members were critically injured when their vehicle collided with a tree in West Bengal's Nadia district.

Tragedy struck around 4 a.m. on the Krishnanagar-Karimpur state highway when Sujit Kumar Biswas' family, returning home from visiting pandals in Kolkata, met with the unfortunate accident. Sujit, aged 47, succumbed to his injuries on site, according to a statement by Tehatta SDPO Subhatosh Sarkar.

Initial reports from eyewitnesses indicated the driver may have fallen asleep, resulting in the loss of vehicle control. While Sujit Biswas was declared dead upon arrival at Tehatta Sub-Divisional Hospital, the other victims were moved to Krishnanagar Shaktinagar District Hospital for urgent medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Municipal Clerk's Final Plea for Justice

Tragic End: Municipal Clerk's Final Plea for Justice

 India
2
BMW accident: Delhi court allows bail plea of accused woman.

BMW accident: Delhi court allows bail plea of accused woman.

 India
3
Denmark and Germany Heighten Drone Defenses Amid Security Concerns

Denmark and Germany Heighten Drone Defenses Amid Security Concerns

 Denmark
4
Bail Granted in High-Profile BMW Accident Case

Bail Granted in High-Profile BMW Accident Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025