Tragic Mishap: Durga Puja Outing Turns Fatal in West Bengal
A family trip to Durga Puja pandals turned tragic as a car accident in West Bengal's Nadia district claimed one life and left four others injured. Sujit Kumar Biswas died instantly in the crash, while his family members were critically hurt. Preliminary investigations suggest the driver might have fallen asleep.
A fatal car accident marred celebrations during the Durga Puja season as one person died and four family members were critically injured when their vehicle collided with a tree in West Bengal's Nadia district.
Tragedy struck around 4 a.m. on the Krishnanagar-Karimpur state highway when Sujit Kumar Biswas' family, returning home from visiting pandals in Kolkata, met with the unfortunate accident. Sujit, aged 47, succumbed to his injuries on site, according to a statement by Tehatta SDPO Subhatosh Sarkar.
Initial reports from eyewitnesses indicated the driver may have fallen asleep, resulting in the loss of vehicle control. While Sujit Biswas was declared dead upon arrival at Tehatta Sub-Divisional Hospital, the other victims were moved to Krishnanagar Shaktinagar District Hospital for urgent medical care.
