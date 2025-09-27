Tragic Mishap: Durga Puja Outing Turns Fatal in West Bengal

A fatal car accident marred celebrations during the Durga Puja season as one person died and four family members were critically injured when their vehicle collided with a tree in West Bengal's Nadia district.

Tragedy struck around 4 a.m. on the Krishnanagar-Karimpur state highway when Sujit Kumar Biswas' family, returning home from visiting pandals in Kolkata, met with the unfortunate accident. Sujit, aged 47, succumbed to his injuries on site, according to a statement by Tehatta SDPO Subhatosh Sarkar.

Initial reports from eyewitnesses indicated the driver may have fallen asleep, resulting in the loss of vehicle control. While Sujit Biswas was declared dead upon arrival at Tehatta Sub-Divisional Hospital, the other victims were moved to Krishnanagar Shaktinagar District Hospital for urgent medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)