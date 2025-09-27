Left Menu

Dastaan-e-Akhtari: A Night Honoring Begum Akhtar's Timeless Legacy

The event 'Dastaan-e-Akhtari' at the Royal Opera House pays tribute to Begum Akhtar through musical performances and anecdotes, celebrating her contribution to Indian classical music. Produced by Excurators, it showcases her legacy with stories by Yatindra Mishra and performances by Malini Awasthi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:19 IST
  • India

In a grand gesture of homage, the Royal Opera House will host 'Dastaan-e-Akhtari: A Tribute to Begum Akhtar' on October 4. This event will merge storytelling with live musical renditions to celebrate the life and legacy of the iconic Begum Akhtar, the undisputed queen of ghazals, thumris, and dadras.

Produced by Excurators and in collaboration with Baarish and Sonchiraiya, the evening will feature poet and author Yatindra Mishra, who will present rare stories and insights from the legendary singer's life. Accompanying his engaging narratives, renowned classical vocalist Malini Awasthi and her ensemble will breathe life into Begum Akhtar's most iconic tunes for today's audience.

Reflecting on the event, Mishra stated that Begum Akhtar's voice transcended music; it symbolized the essence of longing and grace inherent in the Hindustani tradition. This tribute is not just an acknowledgment of an artist's influence but a revival of an era embodied through her music. The tribute aims to connect new generations with her profound cultural heritage.

