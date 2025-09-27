Union Minister Pays Tribute to Late Singer Zubeen Garg

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, during his visit to Assam, paid respects to the late singer Zubeen Garg at his Kahilipara residence, extending condolences to the grieving family members.

The minister met with Garg's relatives, including his father and wife, to express his heartfelt sympathies after the tragic loss.

Scindia also honored the singer-composer at a BSNL event, acknowledging Garg's contribution to music following his untimely death in Singapore.

