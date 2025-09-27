Left Menu

Union Minister Pays Tribute to Late Singer Zubeen Garg

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited Assam to express condolences to the family of late singer Zubeen Garg. He paid tribute at the singer's residence in Kahilipara and at the BSNL 4G launch event. Garg tragically drowned in Singapore, leaving the music community in mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:21 IST
Union Minister Pays Tribute to Late Singer Zubeen Garg
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, during his visit to Assam, paid respects to the late singer Zubeen Garg at his Kahilipara residence, extending condolences to the grieving family members.

The minister met with Garg's relatives, including his father and wife, to express his heartfelt sympathies after the tragic loss.

Scindia also honored the singer-composer at a BSNL event, acknowledging Garg's contribution to music following his untimely death in Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

