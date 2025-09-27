Punjabi Music Star Rajvir Jawanda's Road to Recovery
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda was critically injured in a motorcycle accident in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh. He is currently receiving treatment at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. Fellow singers Kulwinder Billa and Kanwar Grewal have visited him. Jawanda is well-known for his song 'Kali Jawande Di' and his acting roles.
Rajvir Jawanda, a prominent Punjabi singer, is in critical condition following a severe motorcycle accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. The accident occurred while he was en route to Shimla on Saturday. Jawanda lost control of his motorcycle, leading to the mishap.
Police have confirmed that the incident took place in the Baddi area, and he was swiftly transported to Mohali's Fortis Hospital in Punjab. Medical professionals there are closely monitoring his condition, which is reported as critical.
The news of the accident has prompted fellow Punjabi music artists, including Kulwinder Billa and Kanwar Grewal, to visit the hospital and check on Jawanda's well-being. Known for his hit track 'Kali Jawande Di,' Jawanda has also carved a niche in the Punjabi film industry.
