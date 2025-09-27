Taj Mahal Tops Tourist Charts for FY 2024-25

The iconic Taj Mahal in Agra has been named the most-visited centrally protected ticketed monument for both domestic and foreign tourists in the fiscal year 2024-25, the latest data reveals.

The Ministry of Tourism announced the data during an event celebrating World Tourism Day. According to the report, the Taj attracted 6.26 million domestic and 0.645 million foreign visitors.

This surge in tourism comes amidst an overall increase in Foreign Tourist Arrivals, which reached nearly 10 million, marking a 4.52% rise from 2023 levels, showcasing post-pandemic recovery in India's tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)