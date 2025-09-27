Tadoba Tiger Reserve Refutes Misleading Tourism Fee Hike Reports
Officials at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra dismissed allegations of a sharp tourism fee increase, clarifying that a minor Rs 1000 hike occurred three months ago. The reserve has also removed camera fees. Safari bookings under the new fees remain strong at 90% for the coming months.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:50 IST
Authorities at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra have denied claims of a substantial rise in tourism fees, pointing to a modest hike implemented three months prior.
According to TATR field director Prabhu Nath Shukla, the increase was minor and contrary to recent reports suggesting a steep uptick. The current charge applies to safaris in both core and buffer zones, and the previously applied camera fee at the safari gate has since been removed.
An official added that the place's popularity hasn't dwindled, with a strong 90% booking rate for safaris over the next quarter under the updated fee structure.
