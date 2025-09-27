Assam's Icon Mourned: CID Probes Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death

In a significant development, Assamese actress Nishita Goswami alongside Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, a colleague of singer Zubeen Garg, presented themselves before Assam's Crime Investigation Department (CID) this past Saturday. The summons is part of an unfolding investigation concerning the tragic demise of Zubeen Garg, who died on September 19 in Singapore.

Authorities have marked the case with the registration number 18/2025 under sections 61(2)/105/106(1) of BNS, 2023, as it delves into the suspicious circumstances of Garg's death. On the preceding Friday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and CID conducted pivotal searches at the Guwahati residence of Shyamkanu Mahanta, the main organizer of the North East India Festival, the event Zubeen was attending in Singapore.

Raids extended to the residences of Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma, colleague Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and Shyamkanu Mahanta. Essential digital and documentary materials—ranging from pendrives to hard drives—were confiscated. Zubeen's passing by alleged drowning has triggered profound grief across Assam, with funeral rites held in Kamarkuchi village, witnessing tributes from fans and political dignitaries.

