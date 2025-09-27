Kerala Minister Defends Meeting with Spiritual Leader
Kerala Cultural Minister Saji Cherian defended his meeting with Mata Amritanandamayi, stating it was to honor her for her philanthropic work. Critics questioned the meeting, but Cherian emphasized that the visit was not religiously motivated and aimed at celebrating her contributions.
In Chengannur, Kerala Cultural Minister Saji Cherian addressed the controversy surrounding his recent meeting with spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi. Cherian clarified that the visit was to honor her achievements, particularly the 25th anniversary of her United Nations address.
Responding to criticism, Cherian highlighted Amritanandamayi's charitable works and refuted claims of a political misstep, stating, "We did not go there as devotees. We went there to honour her."
The Minister further addressed social media backlash, downplaying the religious implications of the meeting and likening a gesture from Amritanandamayi to maternal affection.
