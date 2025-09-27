RSS Invites Chief Justice's Mother for Centenary Celebration
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has invited CJI B R Gavai’s mother to its centenary Vijayadashami event in Amravati, Maharashtra. Scheduled for October 5, the celebration features senior RSS leader J Nanda Kumar as the main speaker. The organization plans extensive nationwide activities, including Mohan Bhagwat's annual address.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:46 IST
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is set to mark its centenary with a grand celebration. Chief Justice of India B R Gavai's mother has been invited to the event in Amravati, Maharashtra.
Sources confirm that Dr Kamaltai Gavai received an invitation to attend as the chief guest on October 5, with senior RSS leader J Nanda Kumar addressing the gathering.
Founded in 1925, the RSS commemorates its centenary with extensive programs nationwide, including Mohan Bhagwat's address and a mass outreach effort.
