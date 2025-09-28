Left Menu

Tragedy at Karur: Actor Vijay's Rally Stampede Claims 38 Lives

A stampede during actor Vijay's public rally in Karur resulted in 38 fatalities. The chaos ensued due to his delayed arrival and insufficient provisions under the scorching sun. An inquiry has been announced, and an enhanced police presence is now in place to manage the aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-09-2025 07:24 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 07:24 IST
Tragedy at Karur: Actor Vijay's Rally Stampede Claims 38 Lives
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at actor Vijay's public rally in Karur has claimed 38 lives, according to Tamil Nadu DGP G Venkataraman, who addressed the media on Sunday.

The actor-politician's delayed arrival led to unrest among a crowd that faced poor provisions of food and water, fueling the chaos that ensued. With an unexpected surge to over 27,000 attendees, the event stretched beyond its anticipated capacity.

While organizers initially forecasted 10,000 attendees, the overwhelming turnout highlighted severe management oversight. A timely Commission of Inquiry will explore this incident further, as an increased police deployment strives to restore order in Karur.

TRENDING

1
Karur stampede: Toll goes up to 38, says TN DGP Venkataraman.

Karur stampede: Toll goes up to 38, says TN DGP Venkataraman.

 India
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Final Showdown Against All Blacks

Wallabies Gear Up for Final Showdown Against All Blacks

 Australia
3
Self-Styled Godman Arrested in Connection with Sexual Harassment Allegations

Self-Styled Godman Arrested in Connection with Sexual Harassment Allegations

 India
4
Keegan Bradley Faces Legacy-Defining Ryder Cup Challenge

Keegan Bradley Faces Legacy-Defining Ryder Cup Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025