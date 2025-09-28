Tragedy at Karur: Actor Vijay's Rally Stampede Claims 38 Lives
A stampede during actor Vijay's public rally in Karur resulted in 38 fatalities. The chaos ensued due to his delayed arrival and insufficient provisions under the scorching sun. An inquiry has been announced, and an enhanced police presence is now in place to manage the aftermath.
A tragic stampede at actor Vijay's public rally in Karur has claimed 38 lives, according to Tamil Nadu DGP G Venkataraman, who addressed the media on Sunday.
The actor-politician's delayed arrival led to unrest among a crowd that faced poor provisions of food and water, fueling the chaos that ensued. With an unexpected surge to over 27,000 attendees, the event stretched beyond its anticipated capacity.
While organizers initially forecasted 10,000 attendees, the overwhelming turnout highlighted severe management oversight. A timely Commission of Inquiry will explore this incident further, as an increased police deployment strives to restore order in Karur.
