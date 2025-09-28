Tamil Nadu Stampede: CM Stalin Offers Condolences and Assures Support
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visited Karur after a stampede at actor Vijay's rally. He interacted with doctors about the treatment for the injured and assured families of the deceased of support. Helpline numbers were provided for assistance.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin swiftly traveled from Chennai to Karur following a tragic stampede at actor Vijay's rally. He engaged with doctors to discuss medical care for those injured and offered comfort and assurance to the victims' families about receiving the best possible treatment.
Chief Minister Stalin paid tributes to the deceased and personally spoke with the bereaved families, expressing his deep sorrow over the tragic event and the irreplaceable loss they have suffered. He acknowledged the emotional impact, stating that the sadness and cries of the mourning families linger with him.
CM Stalin's visit underscored the state's commitment to providing support and aid during this difficult time. Authorities have announced helpline numbers for immediate assistance and inquiries: Karur district collect office helpdesk can be reached at 04324 256306 and via WhatsApp at 7010806322.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy at Karur: Actor Vijay's Rally Stampede Claims 38 Lives
Karur stampede: Crowds swelled due to Vijay's delayed arrival, says TN Police chief.
Karur stampede: Toll goes up to 38, says TN DGP Venkataraman.
Tragedy in Karur: Actor-Politician Vijay's Rally Ends in Disaster
36 persons, including 8 children, 16 women, died at stampede in TVK chief Vijay's rally held at Karur: TN CM Stalin.