Farewell to Mizoram’s Matriarch: Lalneihsangi’s Legacy
Lalneihsangi, Mizoram's oldest person, passed away at 108 due to age-related ailments. Celebrated as 'Pi Buangi,' she was declared the oldest person in the state by the Social Welfare Minister in September. A pioneer, Lalneihsangi worked at Behala Girls Home and received the 'Women of Substance' Award in 2022.
Mizoram has lost its oldest citizen, Lalneihsangi, who passed away at the age of 108 due to age-related health issues. Her family confirmed she died at Ebenezer Medical Centre in Aizawl on a Saturday evening.
Known affectionately as 'Pi Buangi,' Lalneihsangi was honored as the oldest person in Mizoram by Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii on September 13. Her funeral is scheduled at her residence in Aizawl's Khatla neighborhood.
Born in Aizawl's Venghlui area, Lalneihsangi became a trailblazer as the first Mizo to work in a rehabilitation center, the Behala Girls Home in Kolkata. Her societal contributions were recognized with a 'Women of Substance' Award in 2022.
