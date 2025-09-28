Tragic Stampede at TVK Rally: A Day of Mourning

The aftermath of a tragic stampede at a TVK rally left an arterial road littered with shoes, clothes, and other remnants, confusing early morning passersby. The event resulted in the deaths of 38 people, with dozens more injured, shocking residents who were unaware of the night's chaos.

The rally drew criticism for factors contributing to the stampede, including overcrowding and possible mismanagement. Attendees described the scene as a 'celebration turned tragedy' and recounted the moments leading to the fatal crush. While some claimed it was due to poor venue choice, others highlighted the crowd's anxious desire to see actor Vijay.

Authorities, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, have pledged support and initiated investigations into the incident. Helpline numbers have been established for those affected, while actor Vijay expressed his sorrow via social media, lamenting the loss of life.