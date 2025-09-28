From Stan Lee to Meryl Streep: A Whirlwind Tour of Entertainment News

A holographic version of Stan Lee, the legendary Marvel creator, made its debut at L.A. Comic Con. Attendees can engage with the lifelike representation of Lee, who passed away in 2018, allowing them to meet the mastermind behind characters like Spider-Man and Iron Man.

Martin Shkreli, the notorious former pharmaceutical executive, is facing a legal battle over accusations of copying the rare Wu-Tang Clan album 'Once Upon a Time in Shaolin'. A U.S. judge has ruled that Shkreli will have to answer to claims against him by the PleasrDAO collective.

In a massive financial move, Electronic Arts, the company known for bestselling video games like 'FC' and 'Battlefield', is reportedly in discussions to go private at a valuation close to $50 billion. If successful, this would be the largest leveraged buyout in history.