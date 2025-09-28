Inside the Sabarimala Gold Controversy: Integrity on Trial
P S Prasanth, President of the Travancore Devaswom Board, addressed a controversy over the gold-clad copper plates sent for repair from the Sabarimala temple, asserting adherence to regulations. A Kerala High Court vigilance probe is underway, coinciding with expanding facilities for rising pilgrim numbers and reliance on temple revenues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 28-09-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 15:20 IST
- India
Amidst a storm of controversy, P S Prasanth, President of the Travancore Devaswom Board, stood firm on his assertion that integrity was maintained during the repair of Sabarimala temple's gold-clad copper plates.
Speaking at a Nair Service Society event, Prasanth emphasized proper procedures were followed, though a delay was acknowledged in informing the special commissioner.
The Kerala High Court's intervention led to a vigilance probe, even as plans are underway to expand facilities for the upcoming pilgrimage season, driven by the temple's critical revenue role.
