Durga's Blessings: A Battle for Justice in Sonagachi
Sex workers from Kolkata's Sonagachi participated in Durga Puja organized by the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee, celebrating 30 years of advocacy for their rights. The event symbolizes the ongoing battle for social recognition and dignity for marginalised communities, aligning with the tale of 'Mahishasura Mardini'.
- Country:
- India
In Kolkata's Sonagachi, West Bengal's largest red light district, sex workers offered prayers to Goddess Durga on Maha Sasthi, a gesture that underscores their struggle for dignity and recognition. The ritual, known as 'Bodhan', took place as part of the Durga Puja organised by the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee.
The committee, which advocates for the rights and welfare of sex workers, saw its thirteenth annual puja attract hundreds, marking 30 years of its tireless work. Secretary Bishakha Laskar emphasized the symbolism of the 'Mahishasura Mardini' tale, reflecting their fight against social injustice and for rightful entitlements.
MLA and committee president Madan Mitra, along with renowned television actor Payel De, inaugurated the event, highlighting the puja's significance in various locations like Durgapur, Asansol, Alipurduar, and Bishnupur, reaffirming its widespread resonance across West Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
