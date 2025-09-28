Left Menu

Tragedy at Tamil Nadu: A Call for Crowd Control

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan expressed deep sadness over a deadly stampede in Tamil Nadu, urging citizens to manage their emotions in crowded venues. The tragedy occurred during a rally for actor-politician Vijay. Radhakrishnan voiced these concerns at the Unmesha International Literature Festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:15 IST
In a heartfelt appeal to the public, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan expressed profound sorrow over the stampede in Tamil Nadu that resulted in over 40 fatalities. The mishap unfolded at a rally for actor-turned-politician Vijay, raising critical concerns about crowd management.

Addressing the press at the Unmesha International Literature Festival, which commenced with a two-minute silence in memory of the victims, Radhakrishnan urged citizens to exercise emotional restraint in large gatherings to prevent such disasters.

Citing a similar incident in Bengaluru post-cricket match, Radhakrishnan expressed his hope that proactive measures are adopted to avert future tragedies. The urgency of crowd control has never been more apparent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

