Tragedy at Tamil Nadu: A Call for Crowd Control

In a heartfelt appeal to the public, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan expressed profound sorrow over the stampede in Tamil Nadu that resulted in over 40 fatalities. The mishap unfolded at a rally for actor-turned-politician Vijay, raising critical concerns about crowd management.

Addressing the press at the Unmesha International Literature Festival, which commenced with a two-minute silence in memory of the victims, Radhakrishnan urged citizens to exercise emotional restraint in large gatherings to prevent such disasters.

Citing a similar incident in Bengaluru post-cricket match, Radhakrishnan expressed his hope that proactive measures are adopted to avert future tragedies. The urgency of crowd control has never been more apparent.

