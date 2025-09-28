Rudraksha Seeds: From Spiritual Roots to Swiss Boom

Rudraksha seeds, historically linked to spiritual practices in India, are now carving a niche in Switzerland's market. With the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement coming into effect from October 1, the seeds are seeing heightened demand both from the Indian diaspora and Swiss residents interested in wellness.

The agreement, signed by India and the European Free Trade Association on March 10, 2024, is expected to bolster this burgeoning market. In 2024-25, India exported Rudraksha seeds worth Rs 0.97 crore. The seeds appeal to Switzerland's Indian diaspora of over 27,000, while a broader wellness and mindfulness movement among Swiss natives also fuels interest.

Swiss online platforms and yoga outlets have begun marketing Rudraksha malas as secular symbols of spirituality. Stores in Zurich sell them as wellness tools, highlighting their cooling properties. This new-age framing creates lucrative export opportunities for Indian businesses, including family-run exporters from cities like Haridwar and Jaipur.