Rudraksha Seeds: From Spiritual Roots to Swiss Boom

Rudraksha seeds, traditionally used for spiritual purposes by Indians, are witnessing increased demand in Switzerland. The growth is driven by both the Indian diaspora and a surging mindfulness trend among Swiss locals. The India-EFTA agreement further facilitates this export market, benefiting Indian businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Rudraksha seeds, historically linked to spiritual practices in India, are now carving a niche in Switzerland's market. With the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement coming into effect from October 1, the seeds are seeing heightened demand both from the Indian diaspora and Swiss residents interested in wellness.

The agreement, signed by India and the European Free Trade Association on March 10, 2024, is expected to bolster this burgeoning market. In 2024-25, India exported Rudraksha seeds worth Rs 0.97 crore. The seeds appeal to Switzerland's Indian diaspora of over 27,000, while a broader wellness and mindfulness movement among Swiss natives also fuels interest.

Swiss online platforms and yoga outlets have begun marketing Rudraksha malas as secular symbols of spirituality. Stores in Zurich sell them as wellness tools, highlighting their cooling properties. This new-age framing creates lucrative export opportunities for Indian businesses, including family-run exporters from cities like Haridwar and Jaipur.

