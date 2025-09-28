Honoring Assam's Musical Icons: From Hazarika's Global Reach to Garg's Lasting Legacy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg during his radio address 'Mann ki Baat'. Hazarika's songs were celebrated for connecting different countries, while Garg was remembered for his contributions to Assamese culture before his untimely death.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the legacy of legendary Assamese singers Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg during his monthly radio program 'Mann ki Baat'. Modi highlighted Hazarika's musical prowess in uniting nations, demonstrated through Tamil and Sinhala versions of his song 'Manuhe-Manuhar Babe' played during the broadcast.
Zubeen Garg, recently deceased by drowning in Singapore, was remembered as a luminary of Assamese music culture. Modi remarked on Garg's enduring influence and how his music continues to resonate across the nation. The prime minister also expressed sorrow over Garg's death, describing it as a significant loss for Assam's cultural heritage.
Modi participated in the centenary celebrations of Bhupen Hazarika in Assam, describing the event as an unforgettable occasion. The prime minister's tributes highlighted the global reach of Hazarika's music and the profound impact of Garg's artistry, underlining their lasting legacies in India's cultural history.
