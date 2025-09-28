Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh to Host Trade Shows in All Districts to Boost Khadi and MSME Sector

The Uttar Pradesh government will hold eight-day trade shows across its 75 districts from October 9 to 16, with free stalls for entrepreneurs. The event aims to support various sectors, including Khadi textiles, while also highlighting recent GST reforms that benefit the MSME sector.

Uttar Pradesh to Host Trade Shows in All Districts to Boost Khadi and MSME Sector
In a significant move to bolster the MSME sector and promote regional products, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced the organization of eight-day trade shows across all its 75 districts. Scheduled from October 9 to 16, these events will offer free stalls to entrepreneurs to showcase and promote their goods on a larger scale.

The initiative was announced by Khadi and Village Industries Minister Rakesh Sachan during a seminar titled "Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion" held at the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida. Highlighting the breakthrough in GST reforms, Sachan noted the enormous relief measures benefitting the MSME sector, marking the first such large-scale intervention since the tax's implementation.

Notably, the trade shows, previously organized only at the divisional level, will now be expanded to every district due to the success of the UP International Trade Show. Amid concerns over the decline in Khadi production, measures are underway to rejuvenate the fabric's market presence, including plans to open Khadi showrooms in universities. The minister emphasized Khadi's environmental and health benefits, rejecting the notion that it is a costly fabric.

