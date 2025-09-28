Left Menu

Entertainment World Bursts with Holographic Icons, Legal Drama, and Exciting Sequels

The latest in entertainment: Stan Lee's hologram at L.A. Comic Con, Martin Shkreli faces a lawsuit over a unique Wu-Tang Clan album, EA is negotiating a private buyout, Nexstar and Sinclair to broadcast Jimmy Kimmel, and Meryl Streep films 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' at Milan Fashion Week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 18:31 IST
Entertainment World Bursts with Holographic Icons, Legal Drama, and Exciting Sequels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the heart of Los Angeles Comic Con, fans witnessed the digital rebirth of Stan Lee as a hologram, featuring the late Marvel creator interacting with enthusiasts of beloved characters like Spider-Man and Hulk.

Meanwhile, Martin Shkreli, previously infamous for his pharmaceutical pricing, is embroiled in legal challenges as a judge rules he must answer accusations of having unlawfully copied a unique Wu-Tang Clan album.

Adding to the wave of developments, Electronic Arts is exploring a monumental $50 billion private buyout, Nexstar and Sinclair are set to resume broadcasting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on their stations, and Meryl Streep graced Fashion Week shooting scenes for the anticipated sequel of 'The Devil Wears Prada'.

TRENDING

1
Global Unrest: Crises from India to Colombia

Global Unrest: Crises from India to Colombia

 Global
2
Wall Street Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

 India
4
Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025