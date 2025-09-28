Namo Run: A Movement for a Developed Delhi

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the significance of the Namo Run, describing it as more than just a race. The event is seen as a public movement towards fulfilling Prime Minister Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Delhi'.

The Namo Run, held as part of the ongoing 'Seva Pakhwada' celebrations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, commenced from 15 different locations, culminating at Central Park in Connaught Place. The event drew over 7,500 young participants, exemplifying the energy and spirit of Delhi's youth in contributing to nation-building efforts.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasized the importance of active youth participation in India's journey towards becoming a self-reliant and developed nation. She also paid tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, recalling his sacrifice and inspiring youth to take responsibility for the country's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)