Tragedy in Karur: Stampede at Vijay's Rally Claims 40 Lives

A stampede during actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, has resulted in 40 deaths and over 60 injuries. The tragedy has sparked demands for a CBI investigation. Vijay has announced compensation for victims' families. The incident has led to widespread criticism and calls for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-09-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:14 IST
Tragedy in Karur: Stampede at Vijay's Rally Claims 40 Lives
A tragic stampede at a rally led by actor-politician Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, has claimed 40 lives and left over 60 people injured, with two reported in critical condition. The rally, hosted by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), witnessed an unexpected surge in attendance, overwhelming available resources and security arrangements.

In response to mounting criticism and calls for justice, TVK has petitioned the Madras High Court for a CBI inquiry. Vijay, expressing deep sorrow, has announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to each victim's family, prompting further reactions from political and public spheres.

Authorities, including the Karur police, have initiated investigations into the potential negligence by TVK office-bearers. As the incident reverberates, Tamil Nadu leaders and national figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have extended condolences and announced additional financial assistance for the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

