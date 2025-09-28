Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday Bash: A Day of Love, Surprises, and Celebration
Actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 43rd birthday surrounded by family, friends, and fans. The day included heartfelt wishes from loved ones, a surprise video message to fans, and a cake-cutting ceremony with photographers. Kapoor was celebrated both online and offline, marking another milestone in his illustrious career.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor marked his 43rd birthday in style, receiving an outpouring of love and affection from family, friends, and dedicated fans. The day commenced with Kapoor delivering a heartwarming message, expressing gratitude for the unwavering support of his supporters.
As the celebrations unfolded, the actor stepped outside his residence to greet a gathering of photographers. Dressed casually in a red collared T-shirt and denim jeans, Kapoor graciously interacted with the media, cutting a large birthday cake and sharing it with those present, capturing selfies to commemorate the occasion.
Online tributes flowed in, with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, posting a touching family photograph on Instagram, while his sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, shared nostalgic family snapshots. Professionally, Kapoor's upcoming projects include roles in 'Love and War' and the epic 'Ramayana' adaptation.
