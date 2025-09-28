Left Menu

Protests in Leh: Culture Under Siege or Misplaced Charges?

Amidst the unrest in Leh, Sonam Wangchuk, a well-known activist, was detained for allegedly inciting violence, sparking public outcry. Protests demand Ladakh's inclusion under the Sixth Schedule. Despite curfews and detentions, opposition voices grow louder, bringing attention to the cultural and political dynamics at play in the region.

Tensions roil in Leh as the recent protests, resulting in fatalities and detentions, raise questions about the region's future. Notable figure Sonam Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act has drawn widespread condemnation from various corners, igniting debates over cultural preservation and governance.

Rahul Gandhi has openly criticized the BJP and RSS for their role in diminishing Ladakh's distinct identity, emphasizing the urgent need for the region's inclusion under the Sixth Schedule. The sentiment resonates with locals and the opposition, underscoring a call for increased political autonomy and cultural protection.

The incident has sparked a broader discourse on governance, with the Breakthrough Science Society urging meaningful dialogue. As civil society demands answers, authorities face increasing pressure to address both immediate security concerns and the larger, underlying issues affecting Ladakh's socio-political landscape.

