J&K L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates Basohli Utsav in Kathua

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated the Basohli festival in Kathua district, and said the event provides an opportunity to promote brand Basohli in every corner of the country and abroad. A 'whole of government' approach is required to promote Basohli paintings across the globe, and to ensure the prosperity of the artists, Sinha said.

''I consider the Basohli Utsav as the Mahakumbh of art, culture and tradition. It reminds all sections of society that they are inheritors of the great heritage of India and they need to contribute to the cultural renaissance and in the journey towards a developed India," Sinha said.

The festival is being organised by the J-K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, divisional administration, Jammu, and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts. "As we intensify the process for a Viksit Bharat, there is a need to focus on promoting our tangible and intangible cultural heritage and ensure their transmission to the younger generation.

"India's growing economic power and its culture, art and traditions are gaining global recognition. Our philosophical, spiritual and artistic capability is drawing admiration worldwide. This growing global interest is strengthening India's soft power," Sinha said.

The L-G said the Basohli Utsav is an opportunity to promote brand Basohli in every corner of the country and abroad, and to provide a global platform for the handicrafts and world-renowned paintings of Basohli.

"Basohli is a complete exuberance of art and culture and there is sensitivity embedded in Basohli's traditions. It is not just a geographical point on the map. It is not just a part of history books but the energy field of the seekers associated with art, literature and tradition, who dedicated every particle of their body and every moment of their life to attain the expertise in different art forms," Sinha said.

