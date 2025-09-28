Cultural Heritage at Odds: The 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Sparks Debate
The 'I Love Muhammad' campaign in India has sparked cultural and religious debates. Congress emphasizes the country's syncretic tradition. Tensions rose in several districts following protests, leading to police action. The incident has highlighted issues of religious expression and social harmony amid varying community responses.
- Country:
- India
Amid controversies surrounding the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, Congress highlighted India's syncretic cultural tradition, asserting people's right to express love for their God and prophet.
Pawan Khera, head of Congress' media and publicity department, condemned the intolerance, emphasizing India's history of mystic saints and diverse culture. Recent incidents in Uttar Pradesh, including vandalism of a banner, have raised concerns about religious harmony.
In the aftermath, officials deployed security forces and monitored social media to prevent further escalation. The situation underscores challenges in maintaining social peace and respecting religious expressions in the country's diverse cultural landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
GST Reforms Bring Relief to Farmers and Boost Economy Across India
Sahibzada Farhan's Record-Breaking Blitz Against India's Pace Ace
Reviving Swadeshi: A Path to India's Self-Reliance
Political Tensions: BJP's Sharma Accuses Congress of Vote 'Dacoity' and Exploiting Ambedkar's Legacy
Ladakh Unrest: Five Years of Deceit Sparks Violent Protests