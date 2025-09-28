Cultural Heritage at Odds: The 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Sparks Debate

Amid controversies surrounding the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, Congress highlighted India's syncretic cultural tradition, asserting people's right to express love for their God and prophet.

Pawan Khera, head of Congress' media and publicity department, condemned the intolerance, emphasizing India's history of mystic saints and diverse culture. Recent incidents in Uttar Pradesh, including vandalism of a banner, have raised concerns about religious harmony.

In the aftermath, officials deployed security forces and monitored social media to prevent further escalation. The situation underscores challenges in maintaining social peace and respecting religious expressions in the country's diverse cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)