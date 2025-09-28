Left Menu

Gautam Adani Pays Tribute to Assam's Cultural Icon Zubeen Garg

Gautam Adani and his son Jeet visited the residence of late singer-composer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati, Assam, to pay their respects. They met with Garg's wife, Garima, and expressed their condolences over his passing. Garg passed away in Singapore while swimming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-09-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Leading industrialist Gautam Adani and his son Jeet visited the Guwahati home of the late singer-composer Zubeen Garg. The visit was a tribute to the musical icon who passed away recently.

The Adani family spent around thirty minutes with Garg's widow, Garima Saikia Garg, offering their condolences.

Zubeen Garg died tragically in Singapore on September 19, and the Adani family's visit underscores the profound impact Garg had as a cultural figure in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

