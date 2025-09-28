Durga Puja Light and Sound Controversy in Kolkata: A Clash of Festivities and Politics

In Kolkata, a Durga Puja at Santosh Mitra Square, inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has become the center of a controversy over a light-and-sound show on Operation Sindoor. Issues began when organizers accused the police of attempting to halt their show, leading to tensions between political parties and law enforcement.

Senior police officers inspected the pandal, discussing with organizers how to efficiently manage the crowds. BJP leader Sajal Ghosh alleged that pseudo-complaints about noise levels were part of pressure tactics by non-locals aligned with the ruling TMC. He affirmed the organizers' intent to continue the show for the large visiting crowds.

The dispute drew further comment from BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya, who claimed the state government was trying to obstruct the puja. Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya countered, stating that Malviya was politicizing the festival. Despite differences, cooperation ensued to ensure orderly celebrations across Kolkata.

