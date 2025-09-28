Left Menu

Ethnic Tensions: Deadly Clashes in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts

Violent clashes between aboriginal tribesmen and Bengali settlers in Bangladesh's Khagrachhari district resulted in three fatalities and numerous injuries. The violence was sparked by the alleged gang rape of a tribal girl, despite enhanced security. Authorities imposed movement restrictions, but tensions persist, echoing historical ethnic conflicts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 28-09-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 23:24 IST
Ethnic Tensions: Deadly Clashes in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Violence erupted in the Chittagong Hill Tracts of southeastern Bangladesh as ethnic tensions between tribal groups and Bengali settlers intensified over the alleged gang rape of a tribal schoolgirl. The clashes left three people dead and dozens injured, leading to a heightened security response.

Authorities enforced restrictions and imposed Section 144 in the Khagrachhari district, aiming to contain the unrest, but clashes continued, spreading to surrounding areas. Military and paramilitary forces joined the police to patrol the region, trying to restore order amid growing violence.

The tensions highlight longstanding ethnic conflicts in the region, despite a 1997 peace deal intended to end a two-decade insurgency. Sporadic unrest persists due to factional infighting among ethnic minority groups and rival political factions.

TRENDING

1
Tilak Varma's Heroics Propel India to Asia Cup Glory

Tilak Varma's Heroics Propel India to Asia Cup Glory

 United Arab Emirates
2
Burn Accident at Bokaro Steel Plant Injures Three Workers

Burn Accident at Bokaro Steel Plant Injures Three Workers

 India
3
Operation Sindoor on games field; outcome is same -- India wins: PM Modi after Indian cricket team's Asia Cup triumph over Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor on games field; outcome is same -- India wins: PM Modi aft...

 India
4
India's Cricket Showdown: Key Performances and Bowling Highlights

India's Cricket Showdown: Key Performances and Bowling Highlights

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025