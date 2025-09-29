Wolf Menace in Kaiserganj: Tragedy Strikes Amid Ongoing Operations

The carcass of an adult male wolf was discovered in Kaiserganj, raising hopes it might be the predator responsible for a recent spate of tragic attacks. The villagers are on edge, fearing more attacks after losing four children and enduring 16 injuries in less than a month.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, visiting Bahraich recently, demanded swift action from the forest department. Capture the wolves, he directed, and if that fails, enlist marksmen to eliminate the threat for public safety. Residents hope for quick resolution in light of the tragedy.

Divisional Forest Officer Ram Singh Yadav stated that they found this adult male wolf during an operation in Majhara Taukli village. A team of doctors will conduct a post-mortem to determine if this wolf was indeed the menace they've faced. The results could bring much-needed relief to the tense region.

(With inputs from agencies.)