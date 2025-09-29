Left Menu

Wagh Bakri Royale: India's Premium Tea Makes Global Debut at World Food India 2025

Wagh Bakri Tea Group introduced its premium tea, Wagh Bakri Royale, at World Food India 2025. The tea is a tribute to Assam tea plantations, crafted with high-grown long leaves and robust CTC teas. The event showcased India's culinary legacy and highlighted investment opportunities in the food processing sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 11:23 IST
Wagh Bakri Royale: India's Premium Tea Makes Global Debut at World Food India 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The illustrious Wagh Bakri Tea Group proudly launched its finest tea, Wagh Bakri Royale, at the prestigious World Food India (WFI) 2025. An event driven by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries became the stage for the unveiling, noteworthy with the presence of Shri C. Murugan, Deputy Chairperson of the Tea Board of India.

Crafted from the best handpicked Assam leaves, this luxurious blend distinguishes itself with unmatched strength and refined character, a testimony to Wagh Bakri's 130-year legacy. The deluxe product aims to elevate the tea-drinking experience while recognizing the contributions of plantation workers.

Alongside Royale, Wagh Bakri's future vision includes refreshed packaging and innovative vending solutions, all while celebrating its robust corporate identity. With a strong retail footprint, the group continues to attract a vast consumer base by offering high-quality tea that remains a household favorite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Supports Moldova's EU Ambitions

France Supports Moldova's EU Ambitions

 France
2
Trophy Tensions: India-Pakistan Cricket Clash Escalates Beyond the Field

Trophy Tensions: India-Pakistan Cricket Clash Escalates Beyond the Field

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crackdown on Alleged Extortion Ring in Delhi

Crackdown on Alleged Extortion Ring in Delhi

 India
4
Bengaluru's Crackdown on Illegal Immigration: Foreign Nationals Detained

Bengaluru's Crackdown on Illegal Immigration: Foreign Nationals Detained

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025