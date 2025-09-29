Wagh Bakri Royale: India's Premium Tea Makes Global Debut at World Food India 2025
Wagh Bakri Tea Group introduced its premium tea, Wagh Bakri Royale, at World Food India 2025. The tea is a tribute to Assam tea plantations, crafted with high-grown long leaves and robust CTC teas. The event showcased India's culinary legacy and highlighted investment opportunities in the food processing sector.
The illustrious Wagh Bakri Tea Group proudly launched its finest tea, Wagh Bakri Royale, at the prestigious World Food India (WFI) 2025. An event driven by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries became the stage for the unveiling, noteworthy with the presence of Shri C. Murugan, Deputy Chairperson of the Tea Board of India.
Crafted from the best handpicked Assam leaves, this luxurious blend distinguishes itself with unmatched strength and refined character, a testimony to Wagh Bakri's 130-year legacy. The deluxe product aims to elevate the tea-drinking experience while recognizing the contributions of plantation workers.
Alongside Royale, Wagh Bakri's future vision includes refreshed packaging and innovative vending solutions, all while celebrating its robust corporate identity. With a strong retail footprint, the group continues to attract a vast consumer base by offering high-quality tea that remains a household favorite.
