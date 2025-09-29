V-Guard Big Idea 2025 Sparks Innovation Among Youth

The V-Guard Big Idea competition, a significant annual event by V-Guard Industries Ltd., recently wrapped up its 15th edition in Kochi, showcasing exceptional young talent in business and engineering. Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, won in the Business Plan category, while VIT University, Vellore, claimed the top spot in Tech Design.

Hosted at Radisson Blu, Kochi, participants received accolades from Managing Director Mithun K. Chittilappilly and other industry leaders, highlighting India's growing reliance on youthful innovation for technological and manufacturing advancements. This year's categories included reimagining consumer electronics like voltage stabilizers, water heaters, and mixers.

The participants were rewarded not only with prize money but also with pivotal opportunities for pre-placement interviews and internships with V-Guard. The program exemplifies V-Guard's commitment to nurturing the future of Indian industry through the empowerment of young minds.