Mystery Surrounds Zubeen Garg's Final Moments: Family Demands Answers

The family of singer Zubeen Garg demands an inquiry into the events leading to his death. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, seeks clarity on the negligence and actions of those present during his final moments. She trusts the investigation process to provide justice and answers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:30 IST
The family of the late singer Zubeen Garg is calling for an official investigation into the circumstances surrounding his untimely death. Garima Saikia Garg, the singer's wife, expressed her family's pressing need to understand the events of his final moments and the reasons for the apparent negligence.

Speaking to reporters after the completion of the 11th-day rituals for her husband, Garima insisted on accountability from those who accompanied Zubeen during his last hours. She questioned how they could neglect to assist him when they knew he was vulnerable to epileptic seizures.

Despite the tragedy, Garima remains hopeful in the investigation's capacity to deliver answers and praised the community for its overwhelming support. She draws strength from Zubeen's own words and remains determined to seek justice for her late husband.

(With inputs from agencies.)

