Left Menu

Single Salma: A Tale of Identity and Love

Bollywood's 'Single Salma,' starring Huma Qureshi, is set for an October release. Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film explores the life of Salma, an unmarried woman who supports her family. The film's narrative unfolds between Lucknow and London, delving into themes of identity and marital expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:35 IST
Single Salma: A Tale of Identity and Love
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated Bollywood film, 'Single Salma,' featuring Huma Qureshi, is hitting theaters on October 31. Directed by Nachiket Samant, known for 'Comedy Couple' and 'Gachchi,' the movie promises an engaging storyline about identity and love.

The plot follows Salma, a woman who has dedicated her life to supporting her family while still grappling with her single status. The story, set between the contrasting worlds of Lucknow and London, explores the societal pressures of marriage.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios with Elemen3 Entertainment, 'Single Salma' is penned by Mudassar Aziz, Amina Khan, and Ravi Kumar. As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the film's trailer and release.

TRENDING

1
Europe's Ryder Cup Triumph: A Tale of Dominance Defying Expectations

Europe's Ryder Cup Triumph: A Tale of Dominance Defying Expectations

 United States
2
Euro Zone Bonds Steady Ahead of Key Data Releases

Euro Zone Bonds Steady Ahead of Key Data Releases

 Global
3
DeepSeek Launches Cutting-Edge AI Model: Efficient Text Processing Unveiled

DeepSeek Launches Cutting-Edge AI Model: Efficient Text Processing Unveiled

 China
4
Champions League Unveils Drama: From Epic Barcelona-PSG Rivalry to Unique Match Locations

Champions League Unveils Drama: From Epic Barcelona-PSG Rivalry to Unique Ma...

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025