Single Salma: A Tale of Identity and Love

The much-anticipated Bollywood film, 'Single Salma,' featuring Huma Qureshi, is hitting theaters on October 31. Directed by Nachiket Samant, known for 'Comedy Couple' and 'Gachchi,' the movie promises an engaging storyline about identity and love.

The plot follows Salma, a woman who has dedicated her life to supporting her family while still grappling with her single status. The story, set between the contrasting worlds of Lucknow and London, explores the societal pressures of marriage.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios with Elemen3 Entertainment, 'Single Salma' is penned by Mudassar Aziz, Amina Khan, and Ravi Kumar. As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the film's trailer and release.