Kerala's Nativity Card: A New Identity Solution Amidst Political Turbulence

The Kerala Cabinet has given the green light to a new initiative: a permanent, photo-embedded Nativity Card aimed at easing identity verification processes within the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Wednesday.

This card will replace the existing nativity certificate, often criticized for its lack of statutory legal validity and the inconvenience of needing to acquire it multiple times for various uses. The Chief Minister emphasized that the card would ensure no resident faces a struggle to establish their identity and residency.

Despite the card's intent to streamline proving nativity, it has provoked political backlash, particularly from the BJP. They argue that it signifies separatist politics, accusing the government of attempting to distract from recent electoral challenges. As Vijayan reassures the card is essential for genuine identity documentation, the government prepares to enact a law giving it full legal authority.