Stalin Condemns Karur Tragedy Rumours, Calls for Unity
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin decried the spread of rumours on social media regarding the Karur stampede. He stressed the importance of viewing victims as fellow Tamils, not by political allegiance. Stalin announced an inquiry and urged responsible conduct online to prevent such tragedies.
In a stern message, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condemned the spread of misleading information on social media regarding the tragic stampede that occurred in Karur on September 27, resulting in the death of 41 individuals.
Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, Stalin urged the public to see the victims as fellow Tamils rather than politicizing the tragedy. He swiftly mobilized the district administration and visited Karur to offer his condolences, expressing deep sorrow over the loss.
Stalin announced the establishment of a one-person inquiry commission to investigate the incident. He urged all political leaders and citizens to act responsibly and promised to implement future regulations to prevent such occurrences, prioritizing human lives above all.
