Vajpayee's Pokhran nuclear test taught governance during crises: Vasundhara Raje

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday said Atal Bihari Vajpayee's guidance during the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests played a crucial role in shaping her understanding of governance during crises.

She was addressing an event on the 101st birth anniversary of the former prime minister in Jhalawar, when she recalled being a junior minister in his government at the time.

Raje said Vajpayee personally guided her on how to function during such a sensitive and challenging situation. He advised her to exercise caution while handling the issue, particularly in dealing with media and public queries, as the matter attracted national and international attention. Raje said those experiences played a crucial role in shaping her understanding of governance during crises.

Referring to her interactions with Vajpayee, Raje said he firmly believed in ethical politics and had once told her that he could not indulge in manipulation or opportunistic alliances for the sake of power.

He was convinced that if a government worked honestly and effectively, it would earn the people's mandate again, she said. Quoting the former prime minister, Raje said Vajpayee had told her, ''I cannot indulge in politics of manipulation and opportunism. Even if my government falls, let it fall. The House has seen my conduct and behaviour. I cannot form alliances with other parties merely for the sake of power. If we have done good work, our government will come back again.'' She also recalled that Vajpayee had made her a junior minister and had extended logistical support, including making a helicopter available to her for official work.

During the event, Raje and Jhalawar-Baran MP Dushyant Singh were present for the plantation of 2,100 teak saplings at the Love Kush Vatika. A target of planting 11,000 saplings there has been set to develop an 'Atal Van'.

During the event, foundation stones were laid, and inaugurations were carried out for several development works, aimed at strengthening healthcare services in the district. Raje also recited excerpts from Vajpayee's poetry. Plans were outlined to install statues and further develop Love Kush Vatika and Atal Van, with the initiative expected to transform the area into a lush green zone in the coming years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)