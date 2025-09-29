Harrow International School Bengaluru Triumphs in Architectural Design
Harrow International School Bengaluru won the LOOP Design Award 2025 in the Architecture category. Designed by CP Kukreja Architects, the school merges heritage and ecology with education, setting global standards in modern campus design. Earning a USGBC Platinum rating, it champions sustainability and cultural convergence.
Harrow International School Bengaluru has gained international acclaim by securing a prestigious accolade at the LOOP Design Awards 2025. The institution triumphed in the Architecture | Educational Buildings category, standing out among numerous global entries.
Designed by CP Kukreja Architects, the school's design harmonizes historic heritage with environmental sustainability and educational excellence. The campus effortlessly blends classrooms, performance spaces, and sports facilities with verdant courtyards, fostering an inclusive and inspiring atmosphere.
The achievement underscores Harrow Bengaluru's commitment to redefining modern educational spaces. By embodying sustainable planning and cultural sensitivity, the school not only showcases architectural brilliance but also leads pioneering conversations in global education design.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cutting Edge: Indian Army's Drone Innovations in Modern Warfare
DeepSeek's Groundbreaking AI Model: Paving the Way for Future Innovations
The Laughing Cow: A Legacy of Trust and Innovation in Southeast Asia
Unveiling ARGUS: Yandex's Edge in Recommender Systems Innovation
NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions