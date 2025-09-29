Harrow International School Bengaluru Triumphs in Architectural Design

Harrow International School Bengaluru has gained international acclaim by securing a prestigious accolade at the LOOP Design Awards 2025. The institution triumphed in the Architecture | Educational Buildings category, standing out among numerous global entries.

Designed by CP Kukreja Architects, the school's design harmonizes historic heritage with environmental sustainability and educational excellence. The campus effortlessly blends classrooms, performance spaces, and sports facilities with verdant courtyards, fostering an inclusive and inspiring atmosphere.

The achievement underscores Harrow Bengaluru's commitment to redefining modern educational spaces. By embodying sustainable planning and cultural sensitivity, the school not only showcases architectural brilliance but also leads pioneering conversations in global education design.

(With inputs from agencies.)