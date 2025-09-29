Pilgrims Flock to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine During Navratri

The pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, situated in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, is progressing without any disruptions. During the Navratri festival, which spans from September 22 to October 1, over 125,645 devotees have visited the temple to offer their prayers.

Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Durga and is particularly important for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, which sees a significant increase in foot traffic during this time. A Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board official confirmed the smooth progress of the yatra, which draws large crowds daily despite its recent suspension due to a landslide.

The Shrine Board has ensured that everything is in place to accommodate the influx of pilgrims, including deploying volunteers and initiating wireless communication to enhance coordination. A multi-tier security setup involving police and paramilitary forces is also established to ensure a safe journey for the devotees.

