Delhi's Quest for a New Identity: Unveiling the Capital's Official Logo

The Delhi government has launched a competition to design an official logo that embodies the city's history, culture, development, and aspirations. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has formed a committee to select the winning design from 1,800 entries. This initiative aims to establish Delhi as a brand representing democratic values and technological progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:56 IST
The Delhi government is on the hunt for an official logo that encapsulates the rich history, cultural diversity, developmental strides, and future aspirations of the national capital's residents.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has set up an expert committee to sift through approximately 1,800 entries received via a competition on the MyGov portal. This initiative closed on September 26, and the committee, chaired by the General Administration Department's secretary, is tasked with refining the shortlist. It includes academia from select universities, while the department's joint secretary takes on the role of member secretary.

Gupta emphasized that the chosen logo will symbolically represent a new identity for Delhi, reflecting modern, transparent, and citizen-focused governance. The broader objective of this initiative is to brand Delhi as a beacon of democratic values, technological advancement, and active citizen engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

