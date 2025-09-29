Tragic Garba Night: Newlywed Dies on Dance Floor

A tragic incident unfolded at a 'garba' dance event in Madhya Pradesh, where a 19-year-old woman named Sonam collapsed and died on stage while dancing with her husband.

The event took place at Sant Singaji temple in Bikan village on Sunday night. The woman's sudden collapse was initially mistaken for part of the performance by onlookers.

No foul play was suspected and the family conducted last rites without an autopsy. Police learned of the case through viral social media posts as no formal report was made.

(With inputs from agencies.)