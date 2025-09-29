Left Menu

Tragic Garba Night: Newlywed Dies on Dance Floor

A 19-year-old woman named Sonam collapsed and died while dancing with her husband at a garba event in Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place at Sant Singaji temple in Bikan village. Despite no suspicion of foul play, the incident was not immediately reported to the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khargone | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:02 IST
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at a 'garba' dance event in Madhya Pradesh, where a 19-year-old woman named Sonam collapsed and died on stage while dancing with her husband.

The event took place at Sant Singaji temple in Bikan village on Sunday night. The woman's sudden collapse was initially mistaken for part of the performance by onlookers.

No foul play was suspected and the family conducted last rites without an autopsy. Police learned of the case through viral social media posts as no formal report was made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

