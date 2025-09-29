Vigilance Heightened for Durga Puja Festivities in Twin Cities

The Commissionerate Police has intensified security arrangements during the Durga Puja celebrations in the cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, deploying more than 60 platoons each to maintain public order and safety, officials confirmed on Monday.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh announced 61 platoons, consisting of 20 platoons of home guards and three from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), are stationed across Bhubaneswar. These measures are in place for the city's 193 Durga Puja pandals, with more than 79 women constables and 172 sub-inspectors aiding in supervision.

Further, three DCP-rank officers have been mobilized to manage puja committee disputes, assisted by plainclothes police, extensive CCTV networks, a bomb detection squad, a Special Tactical Unit (STU), and AI surveillance for crowd management. Similar arrangements are in place in Cuttack for the safe conduct of the festival.