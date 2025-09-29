Left Menu

India and Finland Join Forces to Revolutionize the Gaming Industry

Business Finland in India collaborates with WinZO and IEIC to enhance India-Finland collaborations in gaming. Leveraging Finland's expertise with India's growing market, the partnership focuses on innovative gaming content for export, talent exchange, and initiatives in education and cultural exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:29 IST
India and Finland Join Forces to Revolutionize the Gaming Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Business Finland in India has formed a strategic collaboration with Indian gaming firm WinZO and the Interactive Entertainment and Innovation Council (IEIC). This partnership aims to enhance synergies between India and Finland in the gaming sector by leveraging Finland's expertise and India's expanding gaming market.

According to a joint statement, the collaboration will focus on co-creating innovative gaming content that is export-ready from India. Finland's gaming economy, known for successful titles like Angry Birds and Clash of Clans, generates over USD 3.9 billion annually, with most of it derived from exports.

The partnership seeks to facilitate knowledge and talent exchanges, with plans for joint initiatives to extend gaming's influence into areas such as education, cultural exchange, and social good. It will also encourage dialogues between governments and industry to boost innovation and competitiveness.

TRENDING

1
Punjab CM Slams Centre for 'Undeclared President's Rule'

Punjab CM Slams Centre for 'Undeclared President's Rule'

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Inside the Church Shooting Horror

Tragedy Strikes: Inside the Church Shooting Horror

 Global
3
National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administration

National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administra...

 India
4
Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025