India and Finland Join Forces to Revolutionize the Gaming Industry

Business Finland in India has formed a strategic collaboration with Indian gaming firm WinZO and the Interactive Entertainment and Innovation Council (IEIC). This partnership aims to enhance synergies between India and Finland in the gaming sector by leveraging Finland's expertise and India's expanding gaming market.

According to a joint statement, the collaboration will focus on co-creating innovative gaming content that is export-ready from India. Finland's gaming economy, known for successful titles like Angry Birds and Clash of Clans, generates over USD 3.9 billion annually, with most of it derived from exports.

The partnership seeks to facilitate knowledge and talent exchanges, with plans for joint initiatives to extend gaming's influence into areas such as education, cultural exchange, and social good. It will also encourage dialogues between governments and industry to boost innovation and competitiveness.