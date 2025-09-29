Varun Dhawan: Crafting His Own Legacy

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has spoken about his journey in establishing his own identity in the film industry under the guidance of his father, renowned filmmaker David Dhawan.

In a recent interaction with ANI, Dhawan reminisced about an incident on a film set during his internship, where his father's strict professional demeanor led to a pivotal learning experience.

Currently, Dhawan is focused on the impending release of his new film, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', featuring an ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra, set for release on October 2.