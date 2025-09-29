Varun Dhawan: Crafting His Own Legacy
Varun Dhawan candidly reflects on his growth as an actor and his father's influence. Despite early challenges, he embraced David Dhawan's mentorship, leading to enriching discussions. Now, Varun gears up for the October release of 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has spoken about his journey in establishing his own identity in the film industry under the guidance of his father, renowned filmmaker David Dhawan.
In a recent interaction with ANI, Dhawan reminisced about an incident on a film set during his internship, where his father's strict professional demeanor led to a pivotal learning experience.
Currently, Dhawan is focused on the impending release of his new film, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', featuring an ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra, set for release on October 2.
