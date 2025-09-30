Left Menu

Religious Sensitivity Amidst Flood Crisis in Maharashtra

Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson, Keshav Upadhye, highlighted the support temples are providing to flood-stricken areas, questioning the lack of response from other religious institutions. He noted the aid from Hindu temples and called for sensitivity across religious communities to aid the distressed citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 10:49 IST
Religious Sensitivity Amidst Flood Crisis in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is grappling with the aftermath of excessive rainfall and floods, impacting numerous families. Amidst this turmoil, BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye has applauded the support provided by several Hindu temples to help the flood victims.

According to Keshav Upadhye, temples like Tuljabhavani, Shegaon Gajanan Maharaj Sansthan, and Siddhivinayak have extended significant financial aid in a transparent manner. However, he questioned the absence of similar support from dargahs and mosques, despite having substantial financial resources.

Upadhye emphasized that the issue transcends religious affiliations and revolves around human sensitivity and compassion. He urged leaders and critics to reflect on their actions, especially those questioning the intentions of Hindu temples. Floods have wreaked havoc, particularly in Marathwada, underscoring the urgent need for cross-community support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Key Players Released as Indian Football Team Prepares for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

Key Players Released as Indian Football Team Prepares for AFC Asian Cup Qual...

 India
2
Bomb Scare on IndiGo Flight From Mumbai to Delhi

Bomb Scare on IndiGo Flight From Mumbai to Delhi

 India
3
Controversial Gifts: 3D-Printed Pistols Stir Diplomatic Waves

Controversial Gifts: 3D-Printed Pistols Stir Diplomatic Waves

 New Zealand
4
Taliban Curtails Internet and Mobile Services Across Afghanistan

Taliban Curtails Internet and Mobile Services Across Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025