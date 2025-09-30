Religious Sensitivity Amidst Flood Crisis in Maharashtra

Maharashtra is grappling with the aftermath of excessive rainfall and floods, impacting numerous families. Amidst this turmoil, BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye has applauded the support provided by several Hindu temples to help the flood victims.

According to Keshav Upadhye, temples like Tuljabhavani, Shegaon Gajanan Maharaj Sansthan, and Siddhivinayak have extended significant financial aid in a transparent manner. However, he questioned the absence of similar support from dargahs and mosques, despite having substantial financial resources.

Upadhye emphasized that the issue transcends religious affiliations and revolves around human sensitivity and compassion. He urged leaders and critics to reflect on their actions, especially those questioning the intentions of Hindu temples. Floods have wreaked havoc, particularly in Marathwada, underscoring the urgent need for cross-community support.

