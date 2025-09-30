Sudan's National Museum: A Cultural Heritage Amidst Ruins

The National Museum in Khartoum, Sudan, devastated by over two years of civil war, is struggling to recover its looted and damaged artifacts. The country's rich cultural heritage is at stake as preservationists attempt to restore the museum amidst ongoing turmoil.

The conflict has left tens of thousands dead and millions displaced, with significant damage to many of Khartoum's heritage sites. Looters have taken advantage of the chaos, smuggling antiquities into neighboring countries. The head of a damage assessment committee, Rehab Kheder Al-Rasheed, emphasizes the cultural importance of the stolen artifacts.

As Sudan's economy continues to falter, the restoration of its museums faces a price tag of up to $100 million. Preservationists remain hopeful, though, for the return of international archaeological missions that ceased before the war, as the nation seeks stability and the safeguarding of its antiquities.