Arunachal's Tribal Handicrafts Shine at New Artisan Centre

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated a state-of-the-art artisan-cum-handicraft exhibition centre in Chimpu, near Itanagar, on Tuesday.

The new infrastructure is designed to celebrate and promote the traditional attire and handicrafts of the state's diverse tribal communities, which are garnering national attention.

Equipped with trade fair grounds and zones for artisans, the centre will serve as a permanent marketplace, boosting tourism and cultural interaction while fostering entrepreneurship and preserving traditional skills for future generations.

