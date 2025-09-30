Neeru's New Festive Campaign Takes Off with Sreeleela's Dance Sensation

Neeru's, a leading name in ethnic wear, has made a bold statement this festive season with its latest advertising campaign. The campaign features Tollywood sensation and brand ambassador Sreeleela, shining in a dynamic, high-energy dance number.

Titled 'Andanga Andanga, Kotthaga Kotthaga, Neeru's Vachinde,' the ad breaks away from traditional fashion campaigns through its vibrant celebration of India's rich textile heritage. The visuals highlight Sreeleela draped in an exquisite range of silk sarees including classic Kanjeevaram, Banarasi, and Ikkat.

According to Avnish Kumar, Managing Director of Neeru's, the aim was to create an engaging and immersive experience that reaches the younger generation. The ad has already garnered 2 million views in under 48 hours, setting the stage for a new trend in marketing ethnic fashion.

